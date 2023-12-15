Covea Finance Has $23.77 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Covea Finance reduced its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,330 shares during the period. Covea Finance owned about 0.07% of Baker Hughes worth $23,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKR opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.40. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

