Covea Finance Lowers Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Covea Finance trimmed its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 94.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Brunswick by 2.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 7.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 85.0% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.16. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $95.51.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brunswick

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.