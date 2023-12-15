Covea Finance Makes New Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Covea Finance bought a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSY. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $3,979,543.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,738,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,153,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $3,261,314.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,653,450.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $3,979,543.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,738,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,153,729.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,152 shares of company stock worth $9,848,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ BSY opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 96.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

