Covea Finance Purchases 17,730 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Covea Finance raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 2.2% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $469.83 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $205.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.56.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

