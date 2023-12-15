Covea Finance Purchases 6,200 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Covea Finance lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

Datadog Stock Up 2.9 %

DDOG stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.66. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $884,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,056,785.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $884,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,056,785.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $6,280,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,977,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,137 shares of company stock worth $57,439,735 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

