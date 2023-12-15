Covea Finance Purchases New Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,098,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,217,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,056,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,320,827,000 after acquiring an additional 318,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,904,000 after acquiring an additional 98,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.10.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.5 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $118.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.