Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) is RV Capital AG’s 2nd Largest Position

RV Capital AG lessened its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,150 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance makes up approximately 22.1% of RV Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RV Capital AG’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $72,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.75.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $517.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.39. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $358.00 and a 1-year high of $576.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.95.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.88 by ($2.18). The firm had revenue of $478.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.68 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 33.12%. Equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 40.28 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

