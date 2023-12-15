Critical Analysis: TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) vs. Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF)

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) and Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TRxADE HEALTH and Irwin Naturals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRxADE HEALTH -43.29% -860.38% -56.36% Irwin Naturals N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TRxADE HEALTH and Irwin Naturals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRxADE HEALTH $11.45 million 0.33 -$3.47 million ($6.35) -0.87 Irwin Naturals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Irwin Naturals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TRxADE HEALTH.

4.1% of TRxADE HEALTH shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of TRxADE HEALTH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TRxADE HEALTH and Irwin Naturals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRxADE HEALTH 0 0 1 0 3.00 Irwin Naturals 0 0 2 0 3.00

TRxADE HEALTH presently has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 376.41%. Irwin Naturals has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,704.51%. Given Irwin Naturals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Irwin Naturals is more favorable than TRxADE HEALTH.

Summary

Irwin Naturals beats TRxADE HEALTH on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRxADE HEALTH

(Get Free Report)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which offers price transparency, purchasing capabilities, and other value-added services; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name. The company was formerly known as Trxade Group, Inc. and changed its name to TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. in June 2021. TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. is based in Lutz, Florida.

About Irwin Naturals

(Get Free Report)

Irwin Naturals, Inc. engages in the development and distribution of vitamins and other health supplements in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers CBD oils, gummies, soft gels, CBD creams, balms and roll-ons, vitamins and supplements, topicals, and other products. It also operates mental health clinics. The company sells its products through health food stores and mass market retailers, as well as through e-commerce retailers. It offers its products under the Irwin Naturals and Nature's Secret brands. The company was formerly known as Datinvest International Ltd. Irwin Naturals, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.