Critical Review: Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) & LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH)

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Claros Mortgage Trust and LuxUrban Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 1 5 0 0 1.83 LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 3 0 3.00

Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.32%. LuxUrban Hotels has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 110.88%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

71.6% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and LuxUrban Hotels’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $287.20 million 6.96 $112.06 million ($0.39) -36.95 LuxUrban Hotels $31.45 million 5.74 -$41.26 million ($1.12) -4.37

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels. Claros Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LuxUrban Hotels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LuxUrban Hotels has a beta of -1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust -16.13% 2.37% 0.68% LuxUrban Hotels -33.37% -12.10% -0.45%

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats LuxUrban Hotels on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

