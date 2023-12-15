Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CROX. B. Riley downgraded Crocs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crocs from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.11.

Get Crocs alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Crocs

Crocs Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CROX opened at $107.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Crocs has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 6.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 4,533.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 738,799 shares during the period. Bwcp LP increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 48.5% during the second quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 158,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 51,835 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth approximately $20,909,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.