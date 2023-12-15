Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 1,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,294 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $36.25 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

