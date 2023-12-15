Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 200 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

