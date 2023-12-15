Curbstone Financial Management Corp Grows Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vericel were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 44,600.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 6.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 216.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 271,727 shares during the period.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Price Performance

Shares of VCEL opened at $37.09 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCEL

Vericel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.