Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 98,060.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,110,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,711,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after buying an additional 1,034,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after buying an additional 776,165 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,673,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,407,000 after buying an additional 71,415 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lowered Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Trex Price Performance

TREX opened at $80.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.54. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $80.59.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

