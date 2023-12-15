Curbstone Financial Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Melius cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Down 1.6 %

RTX stock opened at $81.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.02.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

