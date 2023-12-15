Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases 750 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.32 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.