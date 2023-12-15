Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 1,500 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 154 shares of company stock valued at $2,948 and sold 5,026 shares valued at $200,306. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.52.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

