Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 200 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after acquiring an additional 997,389 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.08.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $259.31 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

