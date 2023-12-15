Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 2,500 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCO. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 77,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 157,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 22,592 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSCO stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0513 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

