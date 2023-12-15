Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 50 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $225.56 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.