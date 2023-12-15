Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 6,846 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $55.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

