Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Up to $36.61

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.61, but opened at $37.68. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $37.48, with a volume of 338,142 shares changing hands.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 20th. B. Riley started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.87.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $432,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,259,785.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $432,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,259,785.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $88,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,505.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,808,725 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

