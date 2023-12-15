Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $255.00 at Citigroup

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHR. TheStreet cut shares of Danaher from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.07.

Get Danaher alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $229.28 on Monday. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.28. The company has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.