Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.75-8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.82. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.58 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Barclays dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.27.

Shares of DRI opened at $163.09 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $131.90 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.99.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

