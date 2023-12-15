Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 19,966 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $14,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

