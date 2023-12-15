Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $11.47 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 98.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,369 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.81. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KO. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

