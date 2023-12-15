Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $12.09 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 159,091 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $47.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $190.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.84.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

