Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2.7% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.07.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $229.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $169.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

