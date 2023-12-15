Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 105,401 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7,112.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,401 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 0.9% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $17,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $182.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

