Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 106,430 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2,476.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,728 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,430 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 1.1% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $21,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,071.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after buying an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $256.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $257.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.