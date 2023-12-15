DBK Financial Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after buying an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,451,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 740.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,264,000 after buying an additional 715,844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $39,056,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after buying an additional 279,272 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.86. 64,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,520. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.15 and its 200-day moving average is $92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

