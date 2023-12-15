DBK Financial Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 599.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 206,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 19.8% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $18,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.61. The stock had a trading volume of 928,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,832. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.61. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

