DBK Financial Counsel LLC Sells 8,356 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BSV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.89. The stock had a trading volume of 250,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,395. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

