Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) CFO Sells $17,360.00 in Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $17,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Reuven Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 350 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $17,059.00.
Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $58.81.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 124.04%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6,040.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 12.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.
Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.
