Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) to Hold

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $473.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $541.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOC. UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $463.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $473.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.62. The company has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $547.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

