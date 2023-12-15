Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $90.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Five9 from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Get Five9 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVN

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.04. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -72.01 and a beta of 0.88. Five9 has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Five9 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.9% during the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.