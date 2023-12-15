Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stake Lessened by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 20.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $152.55. 540,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,442. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.