Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Down 3.9%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.22. 1,309,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,033,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPS. StockNews.com lowered Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 6,070.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 40,675 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 227,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 74,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

