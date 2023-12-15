Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Bought by DBK Financial Counsel LLC

DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 148,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 121,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 17,252 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 239,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 496,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after buying an additional 21,555 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 122,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAR traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $22.84. 472,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,920. The firm has a market cap of $740.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.78. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.