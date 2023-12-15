Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Major Shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas Sells 30,825 Shares of Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $1,796,481.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,479,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,236,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of IRON stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.19.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 1,053.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,245 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 27.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 28.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 546,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,694,000 after purchasing an additional 120,303 shares during the period.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Stories

