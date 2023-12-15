Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Major Shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas Sells 30,825 Shares of Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $1,796,481.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,479,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,236,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Disc Medicine Stock Performance
Shares of IRON stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.19.
Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Disc Medicine
Disc Medicine Company Profile
Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Disc Medicine
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.