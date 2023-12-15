Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 5,219 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,618,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 122,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 539.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 912,407 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 736,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 677,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $15.03. 90,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,997. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 131.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

