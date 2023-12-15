Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 5,660 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.21. 1,214,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.05. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

