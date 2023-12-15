Doliver Advisors LP Buys 27,958 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 193.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,401 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,958 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,191 shares in the company, valued at $767,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 68,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,887. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.91%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

