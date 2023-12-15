Doliver Advisors LP Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after purchasing an additional 313,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 17.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $282.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,313. The company has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $162.61 and a 52-week high of $282.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Susquehanna raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

