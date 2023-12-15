Doliver Advisors LP Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

DUK traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.72. 2,466,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.23 and a 200 day moving average of $90.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.