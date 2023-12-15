Doliver Advisors LP Has $615,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.11. 788,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,485. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $125.02. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $233,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 2,030 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $233,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,179 shares of company stock worth $12,326,440 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

