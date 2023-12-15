Doliver Advisors LP Has $631,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

IWM stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.22. 15,928,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,057,656. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $200.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

