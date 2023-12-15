Doliver Advisors LP Invests $1.26 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $607,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Snowflake by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 192.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Snowflake by 24.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $2,148,666.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,658,061. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,410 shares of company stock valued at $33,235,102 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $199.46. 1,075,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,429,167. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.06. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $202.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

