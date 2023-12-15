Doliver Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.67. The stock had a trading volume of 161,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,858. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.68 and its 200 day moving average is $160.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $170.74.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

