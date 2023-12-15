Doliver Advisors LP Purchases 425 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,911 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,649,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,141,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 320,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,047.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 321,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 293,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 2.1 %

SMG traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.65. 91,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,270. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The firm had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

